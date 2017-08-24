H-9 Sasta Bazaar shops gutted in horrific blaze

Islamabad: Huge fire broke out at Sasta Bazaar in Sector H-9 near Metro Bus Depot, Peshawar Morr on Wednesday. The bazaar had many cloth stalls and was frequented by the people as it hosted weekly budget market. It was established at a cost of more than Rs160 million. It is said that more than 500 stalls, out of a total of 2,750 have been completely gutted by the fire.

Rescue officials said they were able to contain the fire shortly as they were able to reach the shops engulfed by flames owing to the well-planned structure of the market.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and police officials also reached on the spot. CDA spokesman Mazhar Hussain said that dozens of stalls have been gutted. We are waiting for final report how fire erupted in Sasta Bazaar, he said.

Firefighters of different agencies could douse the inferno after four hours of hectic efforts. According to CDA someone lit fire near the garbage that caused the fire. Mayor Islamabad Shaikh Ansar has immediately ordered to investigate the matter. He said that we will never spare those responsible for this loss to the poor shopkeepers.

Announcements were being made that shopkeepers should extract their goods and leave the market. Thanks God that bazaar was closed for general public on Wednesday. Police was continuously taking statements of witnesses and stall owners till the filing of this report.

The blaze has destroyed many poor vendors who have lost their source of income. There was panic all around as nearby residents, pedestrians and motorists were horrified to see clouds of smoke all around in the sky.

According to private security guards, fire first started at a stall of plastic shoes which engulfed the whole bazaar within no time. We informed Fire Brigade Department and it was first to reach the spot to control this situation, they said.

"My whole family was relying on this stall where I am selling ladies items. My stall has completely gutted and it would be difficult for me to survive in this situation," Yasmeen Zafar a lady stall holder, her eyes filled with tears said while talking to 'The News'.