Thu August 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

August 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

PTI postpones activities

PTI postpones activities

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate from NA-120 Dr Yasmin Rashid cancelled her electioneering schedule for a few days due to death in the family. Son of Shahid Nabi Malik, former Pakistan Peoples Party ticket holder from old NA-95 (now NA-120) passed away on Wednesday. Shahid Nabi Malik is the brother of Dr Yasmin Rashid’s husband and son of former Provincial Minister Malik Ghulam Nabi.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement