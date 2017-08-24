PTI postpones activities

Print Story
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate from NA-120 Dr Yasmin Rashid cancelled her electioneering schedule for a few days due to death in the family. Son of Shahid Nabi Malik, former Pakistan Peoples Party ticket holder from old NA-95 (now NA-120) passed away on Wednesday. Shahid Nabi Malik is the brother of Dr Yasmin Rashid’s husband and son of former Provincial Minister Malik Ghulam Nabi.
