55 US locomotives added to PR fleet

LAHORE: Fifty-five US-made computerised locomotives with 4,000 horsepower have become part of fleet of Pakistan Railways’ locomotives. Railways Minister Kh Saad Rafique congratulated Javed Anwar, CEO, Ansir Ba Allah, AGM Mechanical, administration and employees. The minister said these up-to-date engines are earning hands of railways. They will help in accumulating profit of emerging contemporary railways. This national organisation will serve industrial and business sector in a better way and will play its role in improving the country’s economy. Kh Saad Rafique added that in second phase 20 special engines will be bought for passenger trains in Bolan section. He added procurement of dynamics brake engines for mountainous areas will be completed in the end of next year. Moreover, the minister said Pakistan Railways very much understands the requirements of locomotives in future and in this regard proper planning has been done.

