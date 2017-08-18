Fri August 18, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

August 18, 2017

Share

Advertisement

55 US locomotives added to PR fleet

55 US locomotives added to PR fleet

LAHORE: Fifty-five US-made computerised locomotives with 4,000 horsepower have become part of fleet of Pakistan Railways’ locomotives. Railways Minister Kh Saad Rafique congratulated Javed Anwar, CEO, Ansir Ba Allah, AGM Mechanical, administration and employees. The minister said these up-to-date engines are earning hands of railways. They will help in accumulating profit of emerging contemporary railways. This national organisation will serve industrial and business sector in a better way and will play its role in improving the country’s economy. Kh Saad Rafique added that in second phase 20 special engines will be bought for passenger trains in Bolan section. He added procurement of dynamics brake engines for mountainous areas will be completed in the end of next year. Moreover, the minister said Pakistan Railways very much understands the requirements of locomotives in future and in this regard proper planning has been done.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement