YDA warns of long march towards Banigala

PESHAWAR: The Young Doctors Association (YDA) has warned of launching a long march to Banigala on September 26 and burning their degrees outside the provincial assembly if their demands were not met.

Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, YDA chairman Dr Alamgir Khan said they had been protesting for the last three months but the provincial government was not ready to accept their demands.

Flanked by other doctors, he said their demands included a service structure, compensation for the doctors who lost their lives during their duties and restoration of the Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) by abolishing the MTI Act, etc.

The young doctor alleged that large-scale corruption had been reported in all the three major hospitals in Peshawar under the MTI Act. He said that various cases had also been reported against them.

He said the court had also directed the government to abolish the MTI Act but the government had failed to follow directives of the court. Alamgir Khan said that the YDA would launch the long march towards the Islamabad residence of PTI chief Imran Khan on September 26 and stage a one-day sit-in for the acceptance of their demands.