Inquiry launched into manhandling of CDA official by Islamabad affected people

Islamabad: Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz has taken notice of manhandling of the Additional Director Land by the affectees on the eve of draw for allotment of residential plots related to approved cases of the Islamabad affectees.

According to the eye witnesses, a group of affectees forcibly entered the office of Additional

Director Land in the Capital Development Authority Headquarters on Wednesday and openly threatened him of dire consequences.

The affectees alleged that the Additional Director Land had demanded bribe from them for allotment of plots in sectors I-11, I-12, D-13 and C-15 but the apital Development Authority management denied such allegations and decided to launch inquiry into the incident.

A number of such incidents had already happened in the last few years due to which the mayor has directed the Security Directorate to take effective measures to ensure proper security within the premises of the apital Development Authority Headquarters.

The draw for allotment of plots was carried out on Thursday in line with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) approved by the Mayor of Islamabad to ensure allotment of plots to the affectees of Islamabad in a transparent manner.