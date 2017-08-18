Standards for addicts’ treatment outlined

LAHORE :The Punjab Healthcare Commission has outlined Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) for psychiatric and addiction treatment facilities.

According to a press release issued here, in a meeting with Chief Operating Officer, PHC, Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan in the chair held on Thursday, a working group, comprising top professionals of the field, has been constituted to finalise the draft prior to its approval from the Technical Advisory Committee.

Heads of psychiatry and addiction treatment departments of different medical colleges and universities, experts and consultants of the field were present on the occasion. Director Clinical Governance and Organizational Standards, PHC, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Sulehria gave a briefing on the standards, and highlighted their importance for the treatment and rehabilitation of the patients.

As per the draft, only qualified professionals will be able to treat and rehabilitate mentally disabled persons and addicts in purpose-built healthcare establishments. The premises must be secured not only for the patients, also for their families, visitors, and staff.

Moreover, the standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be written so that the inmates could also be guarded against physical harm, violence and maltreatment, both at the hands of their fellows, care providers and others.

The management will be responsible for preparing SOPs of food and provision of safe entertainment facilities. It has been mentioned that policies to save the patients being deprived of their properties by their relatives must be implemented.

The management has been instructed that the patients and their relatives will be given almost exact estimates of the treatment prior to taking the first step so that they can take an informed decision.

The HCEs are also required to record thorough information about the patients and their immediate relations. The management has been instructed that sentinel events are defined, listed and intensively analysed.

Dr Ajmal said the PHC was the first entity which had outlined MSDS for the treatment and rehabilitation of mentally retarded and addicts. He mentioned that the PHC was closing all the HCEs and imposing heavy fines which were being found violating the PHC Act and other laws.

Eid cleanliness: Communication/Community Interface Department of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) kicks off awareness activities in schools and markets.

The activities' emphasis is to sensitise people of the LWMC arrangements to keep Lahore clean during Eid ul Azha. During an activity conducted at Government High School, Shahadra, the students were briefed on importance of cleanliness and the role of every citizen in keeping Lahore clean.

Communication Deputy Manager M Umair Khan said LWMC was going to set up awareness camp in every union council. Distribution of free of cost waste bags is also the part of Eid arrangements.

In another awareness activity led by Communication Assistant Manager Rehman Rashid at Moon Market, Iqbal Town, LWMC social mobilisers went shop to shop and distributed awareness literature among shopkeepers and visitors concerning Eid ul Azha cleanliness.