‘Career counselling can help resolve students’ issues’

LAHORE: Career counselling at school level can help in resolving the problems students face after getting degrees from universities. Degree should not be the ultimate goal but creativity also plays a great role in the progress of a country.

These views were expressed by the speakers at the seminar on “Building a Great University- the Case of Nur International University” organised by Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers).

Chief guest Vice-Chancellor Nur International University Prof Dr Rukhshanda Rehman, guest speakers, including Chairman Higher Commission Dr Nizam-ud-Din, VC of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, President LCCI Dr Abdul Basit, head of Social and Cultural Department, Punjab University Dr Zakir Zikriya, Prof Dr Tauqeer Ahmad, Assistant Prof Research Department Lahore College For Women University Dr Fakhira Aziz, Director Lahore College for Women University Prof Sara Shahid, Board of Governors Chairman Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi, Mrs Shaheema, Prof Ijaz Ahmad, Dean Academic Affairs Babar Aziz and others attended the seminar.

Dr Zafar Iqbal said our education system is improving with the passage of time. Higher education needs to be updated in the country and good governance is necessary for this, he said. Basic research and applied research be applied. Unfortunately, the institutions don’t pay heed towards applied research. It is necessary for the development of society. Availability of finance plays pivotal role in higher education, he said, adding that universities face deficit of grants in the country.

The demands of faculty have increased, so the policy makers should take steps to produce competent faculty.Mrs Shaheema said our institution is serving the country. Our fee has been fixed by PMDC, she said.

Dr Ijaz said research, education and community development are our priorities. More than seven lakh patients have been treated in Fatima Memorial Hospital. The institution is providing education in 17 disciplines. He said, research and policy centre is being run in Fatima Memorial Hospital with the help of international NGOs. School of agriculture issues degree of animal sciences in USA, Canada and Europe, he shared.

Dr Nizam-ud-Din said there was a need of university that could provide leadership. Status of higher education in Pakistan is not up to the mark. Around 54 universities are present in Punjab, 700 public sector colleges, 1,400 public sector colleges could be seen in large cities of the province. It is unfortunate that the graduates are jobless, he said.

He shared that three universities of technology have been introduced recently. There is need to promote technology universities in the country. Dr Babar Aziz said that student don’t know how to practice their knowledge.

Dr Zakir Zikriya said the educational institutions are being run like factories. We should produce highly qualified students.Abdul Basit said universities must be research-oriented. For the progress of industry, research and useful data is inevitable in future. The field of research has been ignored in Pakistan. Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has emphasised on applied research. Committees of higher education and technical education have been working with LCCI, he said.

Senior Editor, Health, Education and Current Affairs Wasif Nagi elaborated that purpose of the event was to promote standard education in the country. Awareness regarding career counselling is necessary for students. Career counselling provides right direction to the students.

Sara Shahid said it is unfortunate that girls are not allowed to get higher education. Those who get higher and better education need to concentrate on building of nation, she said. Internship programme has been introduced in the country, she said.

Dr Fakhira said the role of universities has been changed with the passage of time. World class institutions focus on creativity and creation of community. Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that Livestock sector is playing role in national economy. We had focused on food production but ignored quality. Poultry industry is increasing from eight to ten percent per year. Besides this, there are farms in the province where 50,000 cattle are present. Mrs Shaheema Reham, Dr Sehrish, Professor Tauqeer Ahmad, Professor Dr Rukhshanda Rehman and others spoke on the occasion.