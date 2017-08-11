PML-N campaign a flop show: Pervaiz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q senior central leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi while commenting on repetition of mandate by Nawaz Sharif has said that the voters had not given him this mandate for committing theft or murder of 14 innocent citizens and rendering dozens crippled in Model Town incident.

The PML-N had chalked out a plan to rally from Rawalpindi to Lahore after threatening deputy commissioners and DPOs of transfers but their show has failed and they are resorting to all tactics but after theft they will not only be caught in corruption but also be convicted, Pervaiz alleged.

Responding to various questions while talking to the media here Thursday, he said Nawaz Sharif should be asked whether he had told the voters he had committed theft or he would get innocent citizens murdered.

He said mandate and becoming the prime minister for third time does not mean that if his theft and corruption are caught in the Supreme Court even then he is acquitted of everything.

Nawaz Sharif for last 25 years and his younger brother are in power in Punjab continuously for 10 years but circumstances are before everyone, Pervaiz Elahi said, adding what they have done for the people, curses of the poor, patients and destitute have hit them, they are in the grip of Almighty Allah and are also seeing writing on the wall in Model Town tragedy and other cases. He said the rulers had played holi of blood in Model Town.