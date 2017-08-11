PPAF, KfW sign agreement

ISLAMABAD: Following bilateral government consultations on development cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Federal Republic of Germany that were held in September 2015, a new commitment of 10 million euros has been granted for livelihood support and promotion of small community infrastructure programme (LACIP) Phase II, a statement said on Thursday.

The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) signed a contract with KfW, the German Development Bank for LACIP financed by KfW.

KfW official Elke Metzen, senior project manager, governance & peace division, KfW Frankfurt, Germany visited Islamabad, and granted a new agreement of 10 million euros for LACIP Phase II, it added.

The programme will be executed in three years and will contribute to greater political participation of villagers in decision making at the tehsil and village councils levels for infrastructure development and livelihood improvement, it added.

It has been designed to support the decentralisation reforms in selected districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The LACIP Phase I, which was financed with 31.5 million euros is expected to be completed by December 2017.