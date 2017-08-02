Think tank to pool efforts for rural uplift

ISLAMABAD: Rural Development Foundation (RDF) has launched a Think Tank to put together efforts of NGOs for protection of human rights and improvement of quality of life through sharing experience and learning from one another.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr M Sadiq Malik, founder and president of the RDF, welcomed the participants and briefed them on the background of the SANGO. He added that the emphasis of successive governments has always been on urban development whereas rural areas remain largely ignored, where about 70 percent of Pakistan’s population is living.

Mamuna Tariq, Programme Officer at RDF, and Sara K Bajwa, Senior Programme Officer at RDF, shed light on different aspects of the Think Tank, saying it aims to exchange ideas and experiences with each other, share information and make collaborative efforts for social welfare and rural development in order to make a positive contribution to alleviate poverty and to work for the sustainable development of the rural community in Pakistan.