Two patients tested positive for cholera at BBH

Rawalpindi: National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad has tested at least two child patients positive for cholera, a highly contagious and fatal disease if not treated well in time while result in another case of a three-month old child is yet to be finalised by the NIH.

The three patients including 6-year old Abdullah Nawaz, 4-year old Anaya and 3-months old Rozi Marker have been undergoing treatment here at Paediatrics Department of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) in town. The NIH tested vibrio cholera positive in stool samples of Abdullah and Anaya on Monday while result in the third case is being awaited.

The appearance of cholera cases in Rawalpindi is being termed as a great threat by a number of health experts as the infectious disease has a much higher mortality rate as compared to gastroenteritis or diarrhoea and its spread is also much rapid.

The confirmation of two cases of cholera from BBH should not be taken as non-serious as the disease can be termed as ten times more severe and serious in nature as compared to normal gastroenteritis or diarrhoea, said Associate Professor of Paediatrics at Rawalpindi Medical University Dr. Tariq Saeed when contacted by ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

He added that cholera causes rapid loss of fluid and its patient needs immediate hospitalization because the water loss in the body can be fatal if not treated well in time. Cholera may be termed as 10 times more life threatening as compared to normal diarrhoea and dehydration, he said.

The major symptom of cholera is heavy watery diarrhoea with much rapid loss of fluid, said Professor Tariq.

Studies reveal that in cholera, the watery motion resembles that of rice water and dehydration is much rapid as compared to diarrhoea. Such a patient should immediately be given treatment with antibiotics, intravenous fluids and ORS.

Professor Tariq said that a patient of cholera must be taken immediately to the nearest healthcare facility for treatment and management as delay in reporting may cause death.

Studies reveal that nearly 60 per cent of untreated patients die of the disease. Cholera is an acute infectious disease caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholera that lives and multiplies its colonies in the small intestine. Massive watery diarrhoea is the major symptom of the infectious disease that results in dehydration. Such dramatic water loss, if left untreated, causing severe dehydration leads to thickening of blood, circulatory collapse (shock) and death. Studies reveal that a good number of cholera victims die six hours after onset of symptoms if not treated in time.

When asked, Professor Tariq said the transmission of cholera is through oral-faecal route and it spreads much rapidly in the community however its incidence can be avoided by using safe water (boiled water) both by adults and children for drinking and by avoiding unhygienic conditions. To avoid cholera, people must have a clean and functioning lavatory and should avoid open defecation on ground, in or near water sources, he said.

Medical Superintendent at BBH Dr. Arshad Ali Sabir, when contacted by ‘The News’ on Tuesday said after confirmation of two cases of cholera, the hospital has arranged isolation rooms both at paeds and medicine departments for keeping child and adult patients of the highly contagious disease in isolation. He added the child patients who have been tested positive for cholera are stable and their condition is improving at the paeds department.