PML-Q rejects electoral reforms bill: Shujaat

LAHORE: PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain has said his party rejects the government bill for electoral reforms.

Till the required reforms for making the next elections transparent and clean, we will not sign the government’s draft bill, he added. In a statement issued on Thursday, Ch Shujaat Hussain said there is nothing new in the bill which the government wants to present in parliament in the name of electoral reforms; the basic thing is that in the present system of Election Commission, the status of the Chief Election Commissioner is only in the name and he has no powers, he is bound by the majority opinion of the remaining members of the EC meaning that if majority members of the commission declare any winning assembly candidate as defeated, then the CEC cannot provide relief to the winning assembly candidate.He said it was regrettable that Parliamentary Committee for Electoral Reforms has so far held 100 meetings on which Rs100 crore had been spent.

