Qatari-3 has also vanished into thin air: Kaira

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former minister for information and broadcasting Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that Qatari-3 (third letter from Qatar prince had also vanished into thin air and the court verdict was now a writing on the wall. He said that that rulers wanted to delay the Panama case by using different tactics adding the government counsels had nothing to say in the Supreme Court (SC). While talking to media men outside the SC on Thursday, Kaira said that no reply was given by the government since the very first day of the case and now the PML-N wanted to prolong this case by using delaying tactics.

He said it seemed that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his counsels had no evidence or documents to file in the SC because if they had something to say or show in their defence before the apex court, they would have submitted them earlier. PPP leader Sherry Rehman said that the Panama case had entered in its final phase but the government had not filed an effective reply in their defence so far in the court.

She said that PM visited Sialkot a day before but during his address, he tried to talk on personal issues rather than national issues adding that he announced development projects but didn’t say anything about the Indian firing across Line of Control (LoC).