UET professors, chemical manufacturers meet

LAHORE: The first meeting of the committee constituted by Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) and the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) was held at UET on Thursday.Chemical Engineering Department Chairman Prof Naveed Ramzan chaired the meeting of the committed, constituted by PCMA and UET to evolve a long-term plan to conduct the research projects for benefit of the chemical sector under the industry-academia linkages programme. --Correspondent

