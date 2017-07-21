Fri July 21, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

July 21, 2017

Share

Advertisement

UET professors, chemical manufacturers meet

UET professors, chemical manufacturers meet

LAHORE: The first meeting of the committee constituted by Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) and the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) was held at UET on Thursday.Chemical Engineering Department Chairman Prof Naveed Ramzan chaired the meeting of the committed, constituted by PCMA and UET to evolve a long-term plan to conduct the research projects for benefit of the chemical sector under the industry-academia linkages programme. --Correspondent

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement