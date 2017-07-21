Two killed in Kharan firing

QUETTA: Unknown armed men gunned down two people at Shopping Road near Kharan's Bazaar on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victims were way to somewhere in a vehicle when armed assailants opened fire at them and fled from the scene. As a result, they died on the spot. The bodies were shifted to nearby hospital for medical legal formalities where the victims were identified as Ahmed Nawaz and Rehimuddin.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities. Police reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started efforts to trace out suspects. Further investigation was underway.