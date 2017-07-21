Fri July 21, 2017
Sports

July 21, 2017

Aisam, Rajeev in Hall of Fame Open semis

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his partner Rajeev Ram from the US moved into the men’s doubles semi-finals of Hall of Fame Open in USA on Thursday.

The top seed pair of Aisam and Rajeev, ranked 29th and 15th, respectively, defeated Adrian Menendez-Maceiras of Spain and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela 6-1, 6-2 in the quarter-finals of this ATP-250 event.

 

 

