National Bank reorganising

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) president Saeed Ahmed has undertaken major reforms to promote service quality and growth, especially in view of the challenges posed by the shift from he brick and mortar concept to branchless banking.

NBP being the nation’s bank considers provision of banking services to the masses (even to the remotest areas) among its primary objectives. To materialise this objective and to promote State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) vision for financial inclusion, the bank recently established a separate group for Payment Services and Digital Banking.

This initiative will facilitate NBP to have a more focused approach towards digitisation for providing better quality and efficient services for G2P & P2G Payments; customer ease and convenience; and to reduce operational cost translating into increased profitability and value creation for stakeholders.

The bank is planning to strengthen its alternate delivery channels like mobile banking, internet banking, card services, and partnering with telecoms to bank the unbanked populace for promoting financial inclusion.

To strengthen the service culture, the bank has taken another initiative of creating a dedicated service quality division, reporting directly to the president. The said division would provide guidelines and trainings for inculcating and strengthening services and customer satisfaction through effective management and resolution of issues within minimum possible time.

Further, the bank has also taken various other restructuring initiatives to focus on innovation, fraud prevention, product and business development, focused approach towards SME, agriculture and commercial sector loans, trade business, network planning, image building and strengthening its footprint across the globe.