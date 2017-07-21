A kingdom of isolation

This refers to the editorial, ‘Bullets at the border’ (Jul 19). While the editorial raises certain pertinent points, it says ‘To prevent that narrative from gaining hold among the international community, we need to counter the propaganda at international forums’. During the last four years of this government, the position of the country’s foreign minister couldn’t be filled.

Therefore, Pakistan’s stance on issues with India – LOC violations, genocide in occupied Kashmir, water dispute, Indian orchestrated terrorism/insurgency – could never be in the limelight at international forums. Pakistan has been internationally isolated and its case has been weakened. The country stands maligned in the eyes of the comity of nations and fails to rebuff the propaganda successfully being executed by India.

Arshad Majeed (Karachi)