‘Jufelhurst School to be restored to original state’

The provincial minister for education proffered rather tall claims regarding the restoration of the Jufelhurst School in Soldier Bazaar, asserting that the recently reclaimed historical education institute would be developed as a model school.

“We will ensure that no one ever dares to even think of occupying this institute and disrupt these children’s academic progress,” said Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar while speaking to journalists during a visit to the school on Thursday.

He said the school’s external façade would be kept intact and the development work would not disturb regular academic activities. Replying to a query, the minister said an inquiry was conducted andd due investigatory process was followed. “The people found to be responsible were arrested on the recommendations of the Counter-Terrorism Department’s report. The chief minister ensured that the authorities concerned took immediate steps to resolve the case.”

He added that it was on CM Murad Ali Shah’s directives that restoration work was expedited. “Within three months, we have cleared all the major obstacles and the process is well on the way to completion.”

Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Ahmed Shah, who accompanied Dahar on the visit along with Secretary Education (Schools) Abdul Aziz Uqaili, spoke of the Jufelhurst School’s rich history.

“This school was constructed in 1931 and has stood the test of time for 86 years now. The problems that were encountered with this structure and other such heritage sites stem from a lack of awareness,” said the culture minister.

However, he added, efforts were being to redress the issue as Sindh had formed a heritage committee in 1994 comprising renowned archaeologists and the body remains operational to date.

“From Shikarpur to Karachi, the whole of Sindh is full of heritage sites. However, there is also a lack of resources and we have been unable to bring some of the locations in the fold of protected heritage sites.”