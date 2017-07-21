Chemical manufacturers, UET body meets

LAHORE: The first meeting of the committee constituted by Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) and the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) was held at UET on Thursday.

Chemical Engineering Department Chairman Prof Naveed Ramzan chaired the meeting of the committee, constituted by PCMA and UET to evolve a long-term plan to conduct the research projects for benefit of the chemical sector under the industry-academia linkages programme.

Prof Asif Ali Qaiser, Dr Tanveer Iqbal, associate professor, Chemical Engineering Department were also present. On behalf of PCMA, Iqbal Kidwai, secretary general and Tahir Jamal Qadir, chief consultant of PCMA, attended the meeting as members of the joint committee.

The committee discussed various proposals for identifying demand driven research projects for bringing in innovative and best practices for adoption. The PCMA will propose five final year projects for UET final year students from Chemical Engineering and Polymer Engineering Department and one of its members will take the responsibility of co-supervision.

The Department of Chemical Engineering will propose training programmes and titles to PCMA. Whereas, PCMA will conduct training needs assessment and arrange training to be conducted by Department of Chemical Engineering, UET. The Department of Chemical Engineering also agreed to arrange a symposium for a broader interaction of its students with PCMA.

The meeting acknowledged the significance of the industry-academia linkages programme and expressed gratitude to the UET management for extending cooperation in this regard.