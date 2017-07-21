CPEC Centre for research at LCWU recommended

LAHORE: The three-day international conference ‘Emerging issues in Management Sciences’ organised by Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) concluded here on Thursday with a recommendation of establishing CPEC Centre for Policy Analysis and Research at the LCWU.

The conference’s focal person while announcing the final recommendations of the conference said the LCWU’s Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences will start its research journal, “Journal of Management and Administrative Sciences.”

Meanwhile, addressing at the closing ceremony, Dr Hassan Mubeen, Principal Hailey College of Commerce, highlighted new challenges to the field of management. Dr Maryam Wasif, in-charge Dean Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences, said such academic events were good platform for students where they could not only express their theoretical knowledge but also get a chance to meet national and international speakers.

Dr Hassan Qudrat Ullah from York University, Canada brought the topic of decision issues in the field of management saying resource constraint was a major issue while making a decision and best decision makers were those who could make better decisions out of limited resources.

Dr Ehsan Malik emphasised on building strong linkages between academia and industry. Dr Anwar Shah discussed the importance of CPEC and how Pakistan could get maximum benefit from this bilateral project. Dr Fayyaz discussed the development plan of SME’s alongside the route of CPEC.

Dr Tahira Mughal insisted on the fact that the students must be prepared to meet the new challenges in order to bring improvement in their respective fields. GCU convention: Punjab Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani has said that the Punjab Higher Education Policy is being devised in consultation with all stakeholders, adding the best performing principals and teachers will be given principal of the year and teacher of the year awards, respectively.

Addressing the concluding session of Punjab Principals Convention at Government College University (GCU) here on Thursday, he said Faculty Development Academies would be established at divisional level across the province. “These academies would be equipped with all necessary facilities and the teachers will be provided state-of-the-art facilities to improve their intellectual ken so that they could give world class education to their students.” For this purpose, public sector colleges have been divided into three categories and four-year BS programme would be launched in A category colleges. Later, BS programme would also be started in B and C category colleges, he added.

The minister said public sector colleges were better than private institutions with regard to faculty and educational facilities. He said an awareness campaign should be launched for increasing enrolment in public sector colleges and students be motivated to take admission in these institutions as these are better than competitors. He said 3,200 new lecturers would be hired to improve teacher-student ratio. He said this ratio would be devolved to 1/30 to give personal attention to the students.

Principals of 721 colleges and officers of Higher Education Department attended the two-day convention from across the province. Office-bearers: The Professional Group led by Chairman Javed Munir has swept the NESPAK Professional Officers Welfare Association (NEPWA) elections 2017 after defeating Friends Group with a heavy margin.

NEPWA elections were simultaneously held in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad and Peshawar offices under the supervision of National Industrial Relations Commission. Professional Group won all seats with an overwhelming majority. NESPAK General Manager Javed Munir has been elected NEPWA Chairman for the term 2017-19. He secured 867 votes beating Mohsin Malik of Friends Group, who secured only 176 votes.

Other office-bearers who secured majority votes included Syed Muhammad Nadeem, president, Nooraz Gul, central general secretary, Ghulam Mustafa, joint secretary, Aslam Pervaiz, finance secretary, Jawad Aslam Bajwa, office secretary and Zulfiqar Ali, information secretary.