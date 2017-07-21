300 public sector schools to be upgraded in next 3 months

Islamabad: Adviser on Prime Minister's Education Reforms Ali Raza has said the work on upgradation of 300 public sector schools would be completed in next three months, enabling them to provide quality education to the students.

"We have so far upgraded 22 schools where all modern facilities like computer laboratories, libraries, play grounds and halls have been provided in line with the international practices. The work on upgradation of 300 schools is currently underway that will be completed in next three months," he said.

He said the government has already released one billion rupees and Rs3 billion would be released soon for upgradation and renovation of the educational institutions of Islamabad.

Ali Raza said the effective steps are being taken to improve quality of education in the government schools due to which the number of applicants for admissions in these schools has raised significantly this year.

He said all the government schools would have playgrounds, washrooms, transport, clean drinking water, new science and IT laboratories, libraries, buses, new buildings, new classrooms and trained teachers.