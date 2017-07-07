FBISE announces SSC Part-I result

Print Story
Islamabad: Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Thursday announced the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-I Annual Examination result held in March-April 2017 with 66.88 pass percentage. According to details, 97,637 students, both regular and private, had appeared in the examination, out of them 65,302 passed.
