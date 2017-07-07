Former IGP Manzoor Ahmed remembered

Islamabad: Rich tributes were paid to former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed (late) at a reference held here at the National Police Bureau (NPB). Association of Former Inspectors General of Police (AFIGP) had organised the ceremony, says a press release.

Former IGP Iftikhar Rashid who is also president of the AFIGP presided over the reference. Former IGPs, colleagues, in service officers of the police department and members of the family remembered Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed and termed him a selfless, dedicated officer who served the country with passion and professionalism.

Manzoor Ahmed passed away on June 11, 2017 in Lahore. According to the speakers, Ch Manzoor’s life and career were marked by several personal and professional achievements and he was an icon of the Police Service of Pakistan who started his services in East Pakistan as ASP.

With an extraordinary academic record, Ch Manzoor always remained on the top and enjoyed brilliant track record serving in various posts, appointments and postings all over Pakistan. Ch Manzoor Ahmed served as IGP, Punjab twice and Director General of the Intelligence Bureau besides holding other important positions. A pictorial slide show was also screened on the occasion documenting Manzoor Ahmed’s achievements and various stages of his life and career. The participants of the reference ceremony included Afzal Ali Shigri, Kamal-ud-Din Tipu, Shahid Nadeem Baloch, Masud Shah, Dr Shoaib Suddle, Gohar Zaman, Kamal Shah, Zafar Iqbal Rathore, Aziz Khan, Zafar Abbas Lak, Moravet Ali Shah, Mohib Asad, Saleem Tariq Lone, Saud Gohar, Khalid Qureshi, Rao Iqbal, Wajahat Latif, Khalid Dad Lak, Mehmood Alam Mehsud, Mir Zubair Mehmood, Kalim Imam, Ihsan Ghani, Khalid Khattak and Ashraf Zubair Siddiqui.