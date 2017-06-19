Bahria Town Karachi announces one kanal plot for Fakhar Zaman

Rs1 million each for other team members; Pakistan’s biggest cricket stadium already under construction in Karachi’s Bahria Town to promote cricket

KARACHI: For scoring a blistering century against India in the ICC Champions Trophy final, Karachi’s Bahria Town has announced one kanal plot for Pakistan’s opener Fakhar Zaman and Rs1 million each for other team members.

On this event, Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz Hussain and Chief Executive Officer Ali Ahmed Riaz Malik have felicitated the national team for their historic win against India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final. They said that Fakhar Zaman played a crucial role in Pakistan’s victory by scoring a century. Fakhar Zaman’s successful innings helped Pakistan win the final match, they added.

It is important to note that Bahria Town is playing a significant role in promoting sports in Pakistan. In this regard, Pakistan’s biggest cricket stadium is under construction in Karachi’s Bahria Town with a seating capacity of 50,000 people.

The project will be completed within 18-24 months. The construction of this cricket stadium in Karachi’s Bahria Town will pave way for return of international cricket in Pakistan. The Bahria Town is not only dedicated to supporting cricket but it is also fully committed to promoting other sports in Pakistan. In this regard, a 36-hole golf course is under construction in Pakistan and is expected to be completed this year.

Apart from these steps, a dancing fountain was also inaugurated in Bahria Town a few days ago. Bahria Town has always actively promoted sports in Pakistan. Even in the past, players have been awarded valuable prizes for showing outstanding performance.