CSB starts considering 530 officers promotion cases

ISLAMABAD: The powerful Central Selection Board (CSB), headed by Federal Public Service Commission chairman in five-day long meetings starting from Monday (today) will consider promotion cases of 530 officers from Grade 19 to 20 and 20 to 21, including the promotion cases of about 300 officers which were set aside by the Supreme Court.

A break up of the seats available showed that besides the promotions decided by the CSB in 2015, presently at least 223 seats are available in three service groups, like Pakistan Administrative Service, Police Service of Pakistan and Secretariat Group. Vacancies in Foreign Service, FBR, Postal, Railways, Commerce and Accounts group are in addition to these seats.

The Secretariat Group has eight seats, Police Service 32 seats and Pakistan Administrative Service is at top having 183 seats in grades 20 and 21 in addition to seats reconsidered which were filled in 2015.

The Supreme Court on April 13 set aside the promotion cases of 300 plus bureaucrats cleared by the CSB. The court had directed the CSB to reconsider promotion of these officers in grade 20 and 21. According to the SC judgement, the superseded officers, if promoted in the upcoming CSB, may maintain their seniority and would be at the top of the list of officers awaiting grade 22.