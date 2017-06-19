‘Record wheat yield despite adverse weather’

LAHORE

Agriculture is backbone of Pakistan’s economy. Around 44 percent population of Pakistan is directly connected with agriculture, that shares 41 percent of GDP and provides 70 percent raw material for textile industry. Unfortunately, it was declined in the past. Now, the situation is totally changed.

Agriculture is flourishing because of modern technology and despite adverse weather growth rate touched 3.46 percent in the year 2016-17 which is matchless restoration of economy in the world. Punjab produced 22.2 million ton wheat this year that is a record production.

These views were expressed at a seminar on “Kissan of Punjab, new steps, its success, and modern technology in agriculture” jointly organised by Punjab Agriculture Information (Nizamat-e-Zari Itlat Punjab) and Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS) of Jang Group of Newspapers.

Agriculture Secretary Muhammad Mahmood, Agriculture Planning Additional Secretary Dr Ghazanfar, Geo News Bureau Chief Raees Ansar, Director Information Agriculture Punjab Ishtiaq Ameen, DG XEN Zafaryab Haidar, Water Management DG Malik Muhammad Akram, Field department agriculture DG Dr Qurban Ahmad, senior development consultant Hasaan Khawar, Green Revolution Limited CEO Ahmad Umair, LUMS Assistant Professor Dr Ahmad Kamal Nasir, Founder of the Quilt CEO Usman Javaid participated in it.

Agriculture Secretary Muhammad Mahmood said we have introduced modern technology in agriculture. The Punjab government has given priority to agriculture and the whole department is committed to achieve its targets, he said. The targets related wheat, cotton and rice have been achieved.

Senior Editor, Health, Education and Current Affairs Wasif Nagi elaborated agriculture is flourishing. Agriculture was on the decline in Pakistan, but last year Pakistan made records of production because of agriculture secretary’s efforts. He is very active. He visits field on regular basis. Farmers are getting familiar with modern technology now, he said.

Raees Ansari said agriculture is very important department. Secretary Agriculture is doing his job effectively. He introduced new techniques in the department.

The trucks of Agriculture’s department are visiting every tehsil of Punjab. That is why farmers are getting new information. He congratulated the employees of the department who achieved targets.

Hasaan Khawar said CPEC will help in boosting exports of Pakistan. Dr Kamal said excessive use of urea (fertiliser) is not a solution. The rate of production could be increased by using appropriate quantity of fertilisers and water on proper time.

Moreover, farmers will get information about weather, he said. The expenditures of farming will be less and production will be increased, he said.

Usman Javaid said thing will be better if farmers are given suitable prices of their goods.

The Punjab government is providing them easy loan to the farmers for the purchase of fertilisers. Additionally, subsidy is being provided to them so that the rate of production could be enhanced, he concluded.