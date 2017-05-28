People to get relief through Rs9 bn Ramazan package: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday said a historic Ramazan package of over Rs.9 billion would provide relief to the people during the holy month.

Chairing a meeting, the chief minister said the 10-kg bag of flour would be available at Rs 250 with a subsidy of Rs125 and 20 kg bag at Rs500 with a subsidy of Rs250.

He said more than 318 Ramazan bazaars had been set up across the province with the model bazaars established at various places to also work as Ramazan bazaars.

Shahbaz said fair price shops were set up in all the Ramazan bazaars where Rs20 per kg subsidy had been given at gram pulse, gram flour (basin), dates, apples and bananas, with ghee, cooking oil, chicken, eggs and sugar also be available at prices lower than the market.

He said more than 2000 Madni Dastarkhawans had been set up across the province where free Iftar and Sehar meals would be served. He directed the authorities to ensure that rates of all food items at Ramazan bazaars and open markets were displayed at prominent places, while digital price boards should also be installed.

The chief minister said edible items of good quality should be available abundantly and the benefits of Ramazan package should reach the public at any cost.

He said provincial ministers and secretaries should visit Ramadan bazaars to check price and quality, while the cabinet committee on price control will monitor prices of foodstuff on daily basis. Crackdown should be launched against profiteer and hoarders, he added.

He also presided over a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, where he said security arrangements should be further improved during Ramazan to ensure peace and tranquillity.

He said security for mosques, imambargahs, churches and other worship places should be further beefed up, with special attention to be paid to markets and other places, to foil the nefarious designs of anti-state elements.

Separately, the chief minister said special attention should be paid to the development of social sectors in the ADP (Annual Development Programme) which would provide relief to the people in real terms and ensure sustainable development.

He was CM presiding over a meeting to review the priorities for ADP 2017-18. He said record funds had been earmarked for the development of southern Punjab and implementation on mega projects would be continued for the prosperity of the people there. He said the project concerning provision of potable water would be started from southern Punjab, adding that development of underdeveloped areas was among the government priorities, which required allocation of more funds.

Shahbaz said special measures would be taken for agriculture sector and welfare of farmers, adding a network of carpeted roads had been laid in rural areas under Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme which would continue during the upcoming financial year. He said billions of rupees had been saved by ensuring transparency in mega projects. He said provision of standardised medical facilities was a mission which would be fulfilled at all costs.