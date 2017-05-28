Pakistani workers given awards

ISLAMABAD: Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development in collaboration with Human Resource Development (HRD) Department of Republic of Korea held an award distribution event to honour successful Pakistani workers under the Employment Permit System of Republic of Korea, says a press release.

Under the Employment Permit System, hundreds of Pakistani workers selected on the basis of merit proceed to South Korea every year to earn their livelihoods and valuable foreign exchange for Pakistan. During the past nine years, after the MOU was signed between Republic of Korea and Pakistan, 6,149 have proceeded to South Korea.

Under the South Korean law, foreign workers have to return to their countries of origin after five years. Two Pakistani workers, Imran Anwar of Sialkot and Muhammad Imran of Jhang were selected on the basis of documentaries which highlighted their success stories. After working in South Korea for nearly five, the workers returned to Pakistan to establish successful businesses with the help of their earnings to contribute to the economic development of their homeland.

Pervaiz Ahmed Junejo, managing director, Overseas Employment Corporation and Sou Jong Je, Representative of HRD Korea presented the awards to the successful Pakistani workers.