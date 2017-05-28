Sun May 28, 2017
Peshawar

May 28, 2017

Ex-minister’s son drowns in Kunhar River

MANSEHRA: The son of former provincial minister from Kohistan Maulana Asmatullah drowned in river Kunhar at Battakundai area in Kaghan valley on Friday night.

“Our team is busy searching the body,” Tariq Khan, station house officer of Kaghan Police Station, told reporters on Saturday. Qari Abdul Majid was crossing river Kunhar along with his family members when he fell into the gushing water.

The people of Kohistan cross river Kunhar at Battakundai area in Kaghan valley.

Qari Abdul Majid, according to his family sources, was on his way to Palas to lead Taraveeh prayers during Ramazan.

Tariq Khan said the police, local people and the family members of Qari Abdul Majid were making efforts to search the body in the river.

