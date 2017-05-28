Fasting can help quit smoking

Rawalpindi

Though every day is the right time to quit smoking and tobacco use but the holy month of Ramazan is the best time for cessation of tobacco use because fasting having great impact on body and soul enhances will to refrain from ills and addictions.

On the basis of various surveys conducted in the past, it has been found that nearly 70 per cent of smokers want to quit smoking though majority of them remain unable to do so due to their addiction to Nicotine. The most important predictor of quitting smoking is making a sincere effort to quit.

It is believed that cessation of smoking depends upon the will power of a person and according to health experts; this may be done preferably in the month of Ramazan in which Muslims develop strong spiritual and physical will power to correct them and to remove their weaknesses.

Tobacco use in Pakistan has become a serious public health problem with an estimated 25 million smokers while the number of deaths attributed to smoking in the country is 100, 000 per year.

Studies reveal that 87 per cent of fatal lung cancer is caused by smoking and persons who smoke are at a chance of suffering from lung cancer 22 times more than non smokers.

Head of Community Medicine at CMH Lahore Medical College Professor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Chaudhry like many other health experts is of the opinion that the first of Ramazan should be observed as National Quit Smoking Day in the country as it would certainly help reduction in use of tobacco products.

He said the concerned government authorities should launch campaigns in Ramazan to mobilise community and individuals to give up tobacco use in Ramazan.

Referring to Quran, he said “Trust in Allah’s words “ -- when you have taken a decision, put your trust in Allah, for Allah loves those who put their trust in Him” -- (Surah Al-Imran 3:159).”

He added that when all ulema agree that smoking is haram (totally forbidden), then why a Muslim uses haram thing during the holy month of Ramazan. Allah says “--- make not your hands contribute to destruction---“. (Sura Al-Baqra 2;195), “-- not kill yourselves –“ (Surah Al-Nisah 4:29), he said.

Talking on benefits of quitting smoking, Dr Ashraf said, “Just 20 minutes after quitting smoking, your heart rate drops, 12 hours after quitting smoking, carbon monoxide (poisonous gas) levels in your blood drops to normal. Two weeks to three months after quitting smoking, your heart attack risk begins to drop and your lung function begins to improve. One to nine months after quitting, your coughing and shortness of breath decrease. One year after quitting, your added risk of coronary heart disease is half of a smoker’s. Five to 15 years after quitting, your stroke risk is reduced to that of a non-smoker. Ten years after quitting smoking, your lung cancer death rate is about half that of a smoker’s. Your risk of cancers of mouth, throat, oesophagus, bladder, kidney and pancreas decreases. Fifteen years after quitting smoking, your risk of coronary heart disease is back to that of a non-smoker’s.”

After quitting smoking, avoid relapses, he said. Most relapses occur within the first three months. Avoid situations in which you were habitual of smoking. Drink plenty of water and juices and avoid boring situations. Stay busy, active and do regular walk or exercise. Get more sleep. Take deep breaths when cravings hit. Do something to reduce your stress. Take a bath, read a book or exercise, said Dr. Ashraf.

He said one should learn what triggers desire for cigarettes or tobacco use for example morning routine, coffee, tea, the end of a meal, arrival at work, sitting in a car, entering restaurant, company of smoker friends, emotions such as stress, anxiety, boredom and celebration and one should avoid these triggers.

Dr. Ashraf said that all forms of tobacco – cigarettes, pipes, cigars, Hubble Bubble (‘huqqa’ or ‘sheesha’), smokeless tobacco (‘beedis’, ‘niswar’ or snuff, tobacco pan), and filtered, light, mild or low tar cigarettes -- are hazardous. “No amount of tobacco use is safe and the only thing that really helps a person to avoid the problems associated with smoking is staying smoking free,” he said.