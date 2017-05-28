Six LHC judges take oath

LAHORE

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Saturday administered oath to six newly confirmed judges of the court.

The parliamentary committee on judges’ appointment had issued a notification the other day, endorsing the decision of the Judicial Commission on confirmation of six additional judges including Justice Shahid Mubeen, Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem, Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi, Justice Shehram Sarwar Ch, Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi and Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar.

Senior puisne judge of LHC Justice Shahid Hameed Dar as well as other judges, federal and provincial law officers, senior bar members, officers of the court and families of the newly confirmed judges attended the oath taking ceremony in the Judges Lounge.

After the confirmation of the judges the number of confirmed judges at the LHC has risen to 44 among a total of 58 judges. The constitutionally sanctioned strength of judges at the LHC is 60.