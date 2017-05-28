Sun May 28, 2017
May 28, 2017

Drug addiction

According to a UN report, around 6.7 million people in the country are drug addicts. The habit of taking drugs for fun gradually leads to a life-threatening addiction. Drug addiction leads to early and sudden deaths. It also plays an indirect role in the spread of the deadly HIV infection among a large number of people. People who inject drugs are most vulnerable to HIV infection. Fighting drug addiction is painful. A drug addict cannot stop taking drugs in a day. Proper care and attention is required to help an addict overcome his addiction. The first step that should be taken to tackle the menace of drug addiction is to give drug addicts a sense of inclusion in society. Rehabilitation centres should be established so that these people can get sober under expert supervision.

Last year, shocking news reports revealed that a large number of students in education institutions in Islamabad are drug addicts. That drugs can easily be reached inside an education institution is appalling. It is the responsibility of the government, healthcare department and education institutions to deal with the situation.

Hadia Aziz

Islamabad

