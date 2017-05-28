Analysing the CSS result

The only good thing to come out of the disappointing CSS result is that the concerned authorities have finally taken notice of the poor standard of the education sector. Educationists are now thinking of coming up with ways to deal with this problem. The recent CSS result is now one of the leading issues of Pakistan. Since 2010, the number of successful candidates is rapidly decreasing. Experts have come up with different reasons for the CSS disaster.

Some factors that might have contributed to the shocking result are as follows. First, a majority agrees that candidates appearing for the exam should possess critical thinking skills. Sadly, in our education institutions the culture of rote learning is prevalent. Questions asked in a CSS exam require candidates to understand the logical connection between ideas and give a well thought-out analysis. Although many academies across the country conduct preparatory classes for CSS, less attention is paid to polishing students’ critical thinking skills. The result of this negligence is in front of us. The need of the hour is to strategically analyse the situation. Education reforms have now become a necessity. The government should revise the curriculum at a primary level. The standard of education in the country should be at par with international standards. However, this cannot be achieved unless all the concerned departments put their extra efforts to improve the status of education in the country.

Sibgha Farooq

Islamabad