Growers urge government to do more for agriculture sector

HYDERABAD: Growers need to apply the latest methods of cropping to achieve future sustainability, productivity imperatives, better yields, and growth, which is not possible without the active support of the government, agronomists said on Friday.

“For achieving food security the authorities will have to ensure modern, efficient, and innovative farming techniques, while farmers need to focus on the status of soil, authenticity of seeds, and quality of fertilisers along with proper irrigation,” experts speaking at an interactive moot titled “Mega Field Day” said.

The event, organised by Fatima Fertiliser in village Baqar Khan Nizamani, Tando Muhammad Khan District, was attended by agronomists, officials of agriculture department, researchers, representatives of growers organizations, and the members of local community.

Mahmmood Nawaz Shah, vice president, Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA) pointed out that in the times of disasters, growers are always on their own fighting to save their crops.

“Flood-hit growers were left alone to bear the losses in 2010 and 2011. The government never bothered to rescue this major economic sector during and after the disasters,” he said.

As far as better yield is concerned, Shah said, the field workers needs further orientations, as they work on the ground and deal with the entire process from sowing to harvest.

Hidayatullah Chhajro, Director General Sindh Agriculture Department (Extension Wing), observed the crops need proper land management, authentic seed and water. “These are the basic requirements the growers must be fully cognisant of and should follow them without fail,” Chhajro said.

The Sindh agriculture department official said that due to the newly emerging challenges, growers may test soil before selecting crops and sowing seeds. “The soil must be analysed to ensure that it is fit for a particular seasonal crop in order to avoid any losses.”

Haji Abdul Majeed Nizamani, chairman Sindh Abadgar Board, said that Pakistan, being an agriculture country, must introduce new cultivation techniques to boost productivity as the entire sector is facing challenges in terms of land degradation, water shortage, salinity, bad seeds, and unawareness.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad police fired tear gas and used water canon to disperse angry farmers, demanding their due right and relief in the federal budget, being presented today (Friday). Police arrested more than 20 farmers in their 50s, protesting under the auspices of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, for pelting stones at the police at D-Chowk of the capital.

The police fired tear gas and used water canon to disperse them, moving them towards Jinnah Avenue. The farmers said they would not accept anti-farmers budget. “We will die even at the roads but will not endorse the budget, “they asserted.

"Recommendations are presented in the budget but none of them are implemented," said one of the protesters. "We work hard but cannot survive."

They said policies for growers are formulated by those who do not even know about the basics of agriculture. The farmer demanded the government to abolish taxes on agriculture and fix the prices of commodities.

It must be noted here that the government has allocated Rs1614.266 million for fifteen on-going and ten new schemes launched by Ministry of National Food Security and Research under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), for the financial year 2017-18.

A breakup shows that under the PSDP 2017-18, an amount of Rs1277.819 million has been set aside for fifteen on-going developmental projects, where as Rs333.447 has been allocated for ten upcoming projects.

Also, an amount of Rs 500 million has been allocated for the promotion of olive cultivation in commercial scale across the country in order to fulfill the domestic requirements of the edible oil.

In the PSDP, 2017-18, the government has earmarked Rs284 million for national pesticides residue monitoring system in the country in order to make the efficient use of agriculture inputs.

Moreover, Rs 40.174 million has been allocated for aqua feed production in the country for the commercial important culturable fishes to develop and promote the aquaculture. For the implementation of the quality management system at national veterinary laboratory and expending scope of accreditation under ISO, the government has allocated Rs 39.70 million.

Out of the total amount allocated for new schemes, the government has earmarked Rs 134.920 million for risk based control of foot and mouth disease in country and Rs50 million for strengthening and up gradation of agriculture and livestock research system of arid zone research institute Umerkot in Sindh.