NOWSHERA: The police arrested young man while search was on for another man and girl who had opened fire at the police at the Wali Interchange near Marhati Banda, police sources said on Sunday.

Senior Patrolling Officer Naveed Sadiqi told the police that his squad was on a routine patrol when they saw a man who was forcing a woman to sit in the car. He said that his squad approached them to inquire about the situation. However, the man pointed pistol at the cops, sat behind the wheel and drove away.

The cops chased the car and stopped them near the Rashakai Interchange and got one of the accused Mujahid off the passenger seat of the car. He said the driver managed to flee again and drove away towards Mardan. The accused left the car near Toru and escaped.

The police had started search for the arrest of the man and woman in Toru. The arrested person Mujahid identified the other man as Khan Muhammad and the woman as his girlfriend. He said Khan Muhammad had videos of the girl on his smartphone and that they had spent the night together. The police said that both the men are Afghan nationals while the identity of the girl could not be ascertained.

