KHAR: A tribal jirga announced to make the peace committees functional and extend support to the security forces to weed hideouts of terrorists from their respective areas.

The announcement was made by elders of Uthmankhel and Tarkani tribal elders at a jirga here on Sunday. The tribal elders announced that patrolling in the border areas would be resumed and houses of terrorists' facilitators or sympathisers would be demolished and they would be expelled from Bajaur Agency.

Sector Commander, North, Brigadier Amir Kiyani, Bajaur Scouts Commandant Col NayyarZaman and Political Agent Amir Khattak were also present. The officials criticised the tribal elders for not performing duties efficiently. They said terrorists would not have been able to play havoc with the nation had tribal elders fulfilled their responsibilities.

The officials said the government would take a stern action if any untoward incident happened in the future. The elders were told to inform the administration and security forces about the presence of suspected persons in their respective areas or else military action would be launched.

They also asked the elders to work for resolving local disputes as enmities intribal region were destroying peace in the region. Tribal elders, including Malik Bahadur Shah, Malik Abdul Aziz, Malik HafizurRehman, Malik Qadir Khan and Malik SaeedurRehman also spoke on the occasion.

The tribal elders assured the administration and security forces of their cooperation and assistance. They said action would be taken against anti-state elements in accordance with tribal traditions and customs.

