ISLAMABAD: Educationist and Sultana Foundation Chairman Dr. Naeem Ghani on Sunday said teachers should be given respect and their services in nation building should be recognised at every level.

"Teachers can be rightly called nation builders because it is through their persistence, love and navigation towards the right path that great men have built our nation," he said at the launching ceremony of a campaign titled 'Teachers as Nation Builders'. The educationist said teachers built the youths' character and personality, which led them to final career destination.

He said teachers should be considered the second parents of a student and that an ideal teacher was a great motivator who encouraged a student to generate a zealous hope to approach and achieve a student’s career goals and aspirations.

"Teachers impart lessons in ethics and morals and serve as an important role model for children and therefore, they must be appreciated and respected," he said urging teachers to realise their importance and responsibilities.

Dr. Naeem said teachers must be provided better facilities and incentives to continue doing so for the development of the nation.

He said the Sultana Foundation would observe the year 2017 as the teachers' year and would disseminate material among the policy makers and media sensitizing them about the respect and role of a teacher in the nation building.

The educationist said more than 200 teachers had been enrolled as torch-bearers of the campaign and teachers of Government and private schools would also be invited to take part in the movement.

"Everyone must strive to improve educational system, try to get thirty million children that are not going to schools and change the mindset of society towards teaching community otherwise national development will remain a far cry," he said. Experts from different walks of life also spoke on the occasion.

