LALAMUSA: PPP Central Punjab president Ch Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the current wave of terrorism is alarming for the whole nation. He said this while talking to journalists here on Sunday. The PPP leader said that terrorism was not an act but a thought. He said that it was the duty of the state to provide protection to the people belonging to any religion and sect.

