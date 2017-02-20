BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski hit a 96th-minute equaliser to salvage Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin on Saturday and extended their lead in the Bundesliga table to eight points.

Bayern were seconds away from what would have been their second league defeat this season when Lewandowski fired home his 24th goal in all competitions to cancel out Vedad Ibisevic’s first-half strike.

Hertha went ahead on 21 minutes when Ibisevic ghosted in behind Bayern’s defence and deflected Marvin Plattenhardt’s free-kick past Manuel Neuer.

Thiago Alcantara’s free-kick found Ajren Robben on the edge of the area, his shot was blocked, but Lewandowski drilled home the rebound to deny Hertha a first win over Bayern in 12 attempts.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Lukasz Piszczek had a hand in all three goals as Borussia Dortmund bounced back from Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 first-leg defeat at Benfica with a 3-0 trouncing of Wolfsburg at home.

