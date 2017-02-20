Students who are submitting their forms for the Bachelors of Arts and Sciences supplementary examinations have to pay an unjust fee. The University of Balochistan is charging students taking the Bachelor of Arts exams Rs5,400 and students taking the Bachelor of Sciences exams Rs3,600.

This is a large sum of money and most students, belonging to lower income households, cannot afford this. The varsity needs to check and revise its fee structure.

Aqil Baba

Kech

Unjust fee was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 20, 2017 and was last updated on February 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187522-Unjust-fee/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Unjust fee" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187522-Unjust-fee.