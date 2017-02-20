Print Story
Unjust fee
Students who are submitting their forms for the Bachelors of Arts and Sciences supplementary examinations have to pay an unjust fee. The University of Balochistan is charging students taking the Bachelor of Arts exams Rs5,400 and students taking the Bachelor of Sciences exams Rs3,600.
This is a large sum of money and most students, belonging to lower income households, cannot afford this. The varsity needs to check and revise its fee structure.
Aqil Baba
Kech