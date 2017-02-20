Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) conducted operations against illegal and unauthorised Metro Home, Adyala Road Mouza Kalri, against illegal ramp in Hill View Lane, Adiala Road and against illegal under construction six shops in the commercial area of Defence Road, Mouza Morgah, Rawalpindi.

Following directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/Director General (DG) RDA Azmat Mahmud, RDA’s Building Control Wing has been actively conducting continuous operations against illegal/unauthorised commercial and residential construction activities including plazas/shops and other encroachments within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi city since last eight months.

Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, Building Control's staff with the assistance of Rawalpindi Police from the concerned police station carried out operations against illegal Housing Scheme, sealed Metro Home, Mouza Kalri, Adiala Road, demolished illegal ramp in Hill View Lane, Adyala Road and demolished six illegal/unauthorised shops owned by Abdul Khaliq in the area of Defence Road, Mouza Morgah, Rawalpindi.

The operation carried out by the RDA’s Enforcement Team in the supervision of Building Superintendent Nadeem Jamal, Scheme Superintendent Shafqat Shah, three Building inspectors Muhammad Waqas, Shafiqur Rahman, Kamran Shahzad and two building surveyors.

