Islamabad: Hassan Muhammad Khan has assumed the position of the chancellor of the Riphah International University.

He was made the chancellor by the country's president in his capacity as the patron of the university. Hassan Muhammad Khan had worked as pro-chancellor of the Riphah International University, chartered by the federal government since its establishment in 2002.

He has done dual majors one in industrial engineering and the other in economics from Boston, USA, which he followed up with a master's degree in business administration. Hassan Muhammad Khan has travelled widely in the world and his areas of interest include innovation in management and educational models.

As an educationist of distinction, he has played a key role in the establishment, development and recognition of institutions of Riphah International University.

