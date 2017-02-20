12 of family hospitalised after taking poisonous food

LAHORE

At least 12 members of a family, including eight children, fainted after taking poisonous food in the Green Town area on Sunday.

The 12 members of the family fell unconscious after taking unhygienic breakfast that was bought from a shop in the Green Town area. They were rushed to hospital where the condition of two victims was stated to be critical.

Those who fainted were identified as Fatma, 18, Hamza, 17, Haneefan, 31, Afshan, 10, Rehan, 10, Zeeshan, 9, Sameer, 36, Javed, 48, Zoha, 12, Adeeba, 12, Habib, 10 and Eman, 12.

shot dead: A 64-year-old man was shot dead by some unidentified persons in the Manawan area on Sunday. The body of the victim, identified as Tehzeem of Gulshan-e-Daood, was found lying near Manawan Police Training School. It was reported that he was on his way when some unidentified persons approached him near Manawan Police Training School and fired four shots at him, resulting in his instant death. The victim was a mason by profession. Police have shifted the body to morgue and registered a murder case.

Two found dead: Two men were found dead in different areas on Sunday.

A 27-year-old man, identified as Usman Waheed, was found dead in the jurisdiction of Nawan Kot police. Police suspected that an overdose of drugs might have claimed his life. A 30-year-old man was found dead at Bhati Gate Metro Station. Some passersby spotted his body and informed police. Both bodies have been removed to mortuary.

Two wounded: Two people were wounded in firing between two groups in the Sundar area on Sunday. The wounded victims were identified as Waheed and Naveed. Two families opened firing on each other following a fight between their children. As a result, the two people were wounded and admitted to hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 54 criminals, including 16 proclaimed offenders (POs). PHP teams arrested 16 POs and 35 other accused and seized 1,883 liter liquor, 2,910 gram charas, 15 pistols and two rifles. Meanwhile, PHP also reunited five children; Tanvir Ahmed, M Ahmed, Mudaser Iqbal, M Munawer and M Danish, with their parents.

road accidents: A 20-year-old bike rider was killed by a dumper in the Kahna area on Sunday. The victim was identified as Sajawal of Kahna Kacha. He was on his way when a speeding dumper hit him, resulting in his instant death. In another incident, an unidentified man was killed by a speeding car in the Kahn area. Police have shifted the bodies to morgue.

murder: A man was shot dead by his paternal uncle in the Hadyara police area on Sunday. The victim was identified as Waqas of Hadyara area. Accused Maqsood had an exchange of harsh words with his nephew over the issue of drinking water by his buffaloes from his fields. Later, the accused shot his nephew to death. Police have removed the body to morgue.

Prisoner dies: A 35-year-old prisoner of Camp jail expired in a hospital on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Zafar Iqbal, son of Iqbal. Hospital sources said that he died of some medical complications. The body has been shifted to morgue.

110 arrested: Police registered 90 cases and arrested 110 persons in various parts of the city on charges of selling, making and flying kites. Police also recovered 100 kites and 100 rolls of kite string from their possession.

