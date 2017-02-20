Three people including a child were killed in separate road crashes on Sunday, rescue sources reported.

Six-year-old child Ghulam Husain lost his life after he was run over by a vehicle while he was crossing the road near the Gulbai bridge. His body was shifted to the Civil Hospital for an autopsy.

A speeding vehicle hit a motorcycle which resulted in the death of Kashif, 30, near Orangi Town No 13. His body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Twenty-year-old Fahim, son of Abdul Shakoor, died after he was hit by an unknown vehicle on Shershah road near Ghani Chowrangi. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Civil Hospital.

In the wake of the death of three people last Friday, when a trailer truck overturned in Qayyumabad and other recent road accidents in the city, the provincial transport department decided to take steps to ensure that heavy vehicles did not ply the roads during daytime.

As of last Wednesday, six people had been killed and 27 others injured in a road crash at Sassui Toll Plaza. The total number of people who have perished in road accidents in Karachi in around two weeks has reached over 20, five of them university students.

Traffic accidents are frequently occurring in Karachi as its major roads have been dug up for reconstruction or other developments projects without providing proper alternate routes to motorists.

