PESHAWAR: The Fata Grand Youth Alliance has reiterated the demand to hold a referendum over the future status of tribal areas.

Addressing a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, the alliance’s central organiser Adamkhel, central chairman Shakir Adamkhel, president Rahat Afridi and general secretary Adil Jamal said the alliance’s manifesto was not to defend the FCR, rather it was struggling against the draconian law.

They challenged those who accused the alliance of defending the FCR and said the alliance leadership only wanted the rehabilitation of the temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) and initiation of development projects in the tribal areas first.

Meanwhile, the protest sit-in of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Khyber Agency activists, outside the Peshawar Press Club entered 71st day on Saturday.

The sit-in is being led by Iqbal Afridi along with other leaders from the tribal region. The banners affixed to the protest camp are inscribed with the slogans against the forces blocking the merger of the Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

