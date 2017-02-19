ABU DHABI: A five-day defence exhibition titled "IDEX-2017" will start at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) in Abu Dhabi on Sunday Feb 19 (today).

More than 1,200 defence companies will exhibit their products in the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2017) while 57 countries including Pakistan are participating in the exhibition.

Pakistan has set a pavilion at the exhibition where various defence products produced in the country are being exhibited.

The Pakistani delegation led by Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain will attend the exhibition.

It is expected that Rana Tanveer Hussain would meet with the ministers of Defence Production of Egypt, Belarus‚ Ukraine‚ South Africa as well as representatives of different countries. It is the 13th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference while besides IDEX 2017, the 4th edition of the Naval Defence Exhibition (Navdex) will be held from February 19 to 23.

