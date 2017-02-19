LAHORE: Lahore police, along with other law-enforcement agencies, arrested dozens of suspects during a search operation in Raiwand localities.

Law-enforcers, led by SP Sadar Rizwan Gondal, conducted search operations in Rehmatabad, Tablighi centres and bazaars and arrested dozens of suspects and shifted them to undisclosed places for further investigation. During the operation, 70 houses and 400 persons were checked and their identity through biometric system was verified.

The raiding teams also recovered illegal weapons including four pistols, one pump action and bullets from the suspects.

0



0







Dozens arrested in Raiwind search operation was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 19, 2017 and was last updated on February 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187403-Dozens-arrested-in-Raiwind-search-operation/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Dozens arrested in Raiwind search operation" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187403-Dozens-arrested-in-Raiwind-search-operation.