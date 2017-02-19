HANGU/KALAYA: The security forces on Saturday continued search operations in Orakzai Agency after the militants attack on a checkpost of the security forces in the agency a day earlier.

The security forces carried out search operations in Sheikhan, Mian Chan, Toor Smat, Akhel and Rabialkhel areas in Orakzai Agency.

The security at the checkpoints on various roads has been beefed up and personnel of law enforces manning these checkposts have been put on high alert to avert any untoward incident.

The district administration urged the people to inform the police about presence of any suspected person or suspicious item in their surroundings.

