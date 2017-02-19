Promises made by PM to slain journalist’s family remain unfulfilled

PESHAWAR: Local journalists observed the eighth death anniversary of Musa Khankhel, who was killed in Swat, at the Swat Press Club. Journalists and local political and social figures attended the function to pay homage to the slain journalist.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that Musa Khankhel laid down his life in the line of duty. They said he would always be remembered for his services as his fellow journalists would draw strength and courage from his sacrifice.

The speakers urged the government to honour the pledges of financial help and give his family the plot of land announced by the government at the time.

Meanwhile, the family of Musa Khankhel who worked for The News and Geo News has appealed to the prime minister to expedite the process of handing over the residential plot of land in Islamabad to it as promised by the government.

Talking to reporters, his father Abdul Ghani said his son was killed on February 18, 2009 when Maulana Sufi Muhammad’s peace rally entered Matta tehsil. He said Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani had promised to give a residential plot to his family as compensation but the promise was never honoured.

He said President Zardari had announced compensation of Rs500,000 for the bereaved family. Abdul Ghani said the KP government had also announced compensation of Rs300,000 for the family.

He said Imran Gardezi, the press secretary to Prime Minister had promised to resolve the issue within one week when he was contacted in April 2016.

Meanwhile, Esa Khankhel, younger brother of Musa Khankhel, said he made several attempts to contact the PM Secretariat but in vain.

He said his mother and father were also among the internally displaced persons of Swat in 2009 and they lived with their relatives in Mardan when the military operation was launched against the militants in Swat. “We offered sacrifice of our brother, Musa, and became displaced for the sake of our homeland, but the PM Secretariat cold-shouldered us.”

